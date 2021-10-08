Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred andome Opportunity Fund (PFO) falls 0.25% to Close at $12.71 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: PFO) stock fell $0.032, accounting for a 0.25% decrease. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred andome Opportunity Fund opened at $12.72 before trading between $12.80 and $12.70 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred andome Opportunity Fund’s market cap fall to $161,998,191 on 18,024 shares -above their 30-day average of 16,241.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund ("PFO") is a closed-end, diversified investment company which invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. It commenced investment operations in February, 1992 through an initial public offering of common stock. The Fund also uses financial leverage as a strategy to achive its investment objective. At March 1, 2021 there were 12,740,934 common shares outstanding. PFO concentrates its investments in the financial services sector. Positions will vary from time to time, but normally financial services companies will each account for at least 25% of the Fund's portfolio. Naturally, the Fund will be significantly impacted by developments affecting these types of companies. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital.

Visit Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Home Depot Signs Up for Walmart's GoLocal Delivery Service Nissan Institutes Work Stoppages in Mexico for Parts of October Leaked 'Pandora Papers' Reveal How World Leaders and Billionaires Shield Assets From Tax Collectors