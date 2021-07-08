Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc (PFO) gains 1.4120% for July 07

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFO - Market Data & News Trade

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: PFO) shares gained 1.4120% to end trading Wednesday at $13.65 per share - a net change of $0.19. Shares traded between $13.73 and $13.36 throughout the day.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Inc

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund ("PFO") is a closed-end, diversified investment company which invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. It commenced investment operations in February, 1992 through an initial public offering of common stock. The Fund also uses financial leverage as a strategy to achive its investment objective. At March 1, 2021 there were 12,740,934 common shares outstanding. PFO concentrates its investments in the financial services sector. Positions will vary from time to time, but normally financial services companies will each account for at least 25% of the Fund's portfolio. Naturally, the Fund will be significantly impacted by developments affecting these types of companies. The investment objective of the Fund is high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

