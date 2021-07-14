Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc (DFP) gains 0.17% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DFP - Market Data & News Trade

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc (NYSE: DFP) shares gained 0.17%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $29.38. After opening the day at $29.50, shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred andome Fund fluctuated between $29.50 and $29.33. 35,219 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 40,263. Tuesday's activity brought Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred andome Fund’s market cap to $564,160,283.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred andome Fund is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on high current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its “Managed Assets” in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, convertible securities, subordinated debt, and senior debt.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer