Flagstar, (FBC) Gains 10.74% for November 10

Today, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) rose $3.76 to end the day Thursday at $38.77.

The company began the day at $36.26 and shares fluctuated between $38.84 and $36.08 with 1,101,858 shares trading hands.

Flagstar, is averaging 1,622,044 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 26.52% YTD.

Flagstar, expects its next earnings on 2023-01-25.

About Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich.Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers.

