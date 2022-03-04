Flagstar, (FBC) falls 3.29% in Light Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: FBC) stock fell $1.51, accounting for a 3.29% decrease. Flagstar, opened at $44.89 before trading between $44.89 and $43.84 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Flagstar,’s market cap fall to $2,347,672,387 on 374,313 shares -below their 30-day average of 447,318.

About Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich.Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

