Flagstar, (FBC) falls 2.19% to Close at $45.52 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBC - Market Data & News Trade

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), a Troy, Michigan, company, fell to close at $45.52 Thursday after losing $1.02 (2.19%) on volume of 612,104 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $47.17 to a low of $44.76 while Flagstar,’s market cap now stands at $2,406,350,981.

About Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich.Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers.

Visit Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold