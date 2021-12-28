Five9 (FIVN) falls 1.88% for December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FIVN - Market Data & News Trade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares fell 1.88%, or $2.63 per share, to close Monday at $137.30. After opening the day at $140.65, shares of Five9 fluctuated between $140.88 and $136.28. 1,290,775 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,338,756. Monday's activity brought Five9’s market cap to $9,295,166,201.

Five9 is headquartered in San Ramon, California..

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

