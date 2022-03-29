Five Point LLC (FPH) Gains in Light Trading for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FPH - Market Data & News Trade

Five Point Holdings LLC - Class A (NYSE:FPH) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 2.29% to $6.26 on March 29.

80,431 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 101,797 shares.

The company's stock has moved 6.42% so far in 2022.

Five Point LLC shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Five Point LLC visit the company profile.

About Five Point Holdings LLC - Class A

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point's communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

To get more information on Five Point Holdings LLC - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Five Point Holdings LLC - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles