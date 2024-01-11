Five must-read sustainable finance and ESG articles for Jan. 11

Here’s a summary of recent developments in sustainable finance, ESG (environmental, social and governance), climate technology and the energy transition:
- Sustainable finance framework in Oman: Oman has introduced a sustainable finance framework as part of its Vision 2040 economic development plan, Reuters reported, citing the country’s finance ministry. The goal is to reduce the share of oil in its gross domestic product (GDP) from 39% in 2017 to 16% by 2030 and further down to 8.4% by 2040. The Sultanate plans to issue financial instruments including green, social and sustainability bonds as well as loans and sukuk — bonds that comply with Islamic law — whose proceeds will be used to fund and re-finance renewable energy projects.
- Challenges in ESG investment: In the U.S., conservative shareholders have expressed concerns about the biases in ESG investment, noting the low support for resolutions addressing political speech and human rights issues in corporate policies, reads Ross Kerber’s sustainable finance newsletter. Asset management firms including BlackRock BLK and Vanguard have reduced their support for some ESG matters, indicating a shift in corporate ESG strategies. Conservative organizations have brought forward more resolutions to counter what they see as executives’ liberal excesses.
- Growth in sustainable finance market: The sustainable finance market is expected to grow significantly, with green bonds leading the industry, reported Future Market Insights. Key financial players including BlackRock, Refinitiv and Goldman Sachs GS are contributing to this growth. From 2024 to 2034, the sustainable finance industry in the U.S. is expected to register a 19.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Bank of America increased its environmental business initiative target to $1 trillion by 2030, aiming to support low-carbon and sustainable business activities in sectors including clean energy, transportation, water and waste.
- Sustainable finance taxonomy in the Philippines: The Philippines is developing a sustainable finance taxonomy to attract foreign investment for climate change mitigation and adaptation projects, according to The Asset. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the country’s central bank, has introduced measures to incentivize banks toward financing green projects.
- Canadian banks’ sustainable finance commitment: Major Canadian banks, including the Royal Bank of Canada and CIBC, have pledged to mobilize $2 trillion by 2030 for environmental and social initiatives. However, this commitment has been scrutinized for potential inconsistencies, particularly in relation to investments in fossil fuel companies, reported Investing.com. The Canadian Bankers Association has come to the defense of the institutions, affirming that they’re in compliance with North American ESG standards.