Five must-read impact investing, sustainable finance and ESG stories for Jan. 10

- Growing importance of impact investing: Investors are increasingly turning to impact investing, driven by a need to mitigate risks and a recognition of the potential for positive social and environmental impacts, according to Environmental Finance. The market for that style of investing has ballooned 13-fold from $77.4 billion in 2015. The sector is dynamically growing yet still in its infancy, but showing promising signs of maturity and best practices.
- Investment focus areas: Key areas of focus in impact investing include climate change, pandemics, inequality, and sustainable development goals, Libra Group’s Praveen Vetrivel. Investments are becoming more intentional and rigorous, with a strong emphasis on measuring social and environmental performance. Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in supporting startups and companies at the forefront of addressing global challenges. That’s as the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) estimates that impact investments topped $1 trillion for the first time in 2022.
- Impact and ESG distinction: There’s an ongoing discussion about the distinction between impact investing and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria, says Impact Alpha. The focus is shifting from mere compliance and reporting to proactive management of social and environmental impacts. This change is leading organizations to critically assess their impact, which includes considering broader socio-economic implications in their strategies.
- Impact funds get wider distribution: The accessibility of impact funds through stock brokers is evolving, with a notable shift toward ESG investing, according to The Tokenist. Major impact investors include Triodos Investment Management of the Netherlands, Germany’s Finance in Motion, and responsAbility Investments AG of Switzerland. The firms focus on sectors such as energy, agriculture, sustainable trade, microfinance, healthcare, and financial products, predominantly in Central and South America, Africa, and Asia.
- Optimism for the future: Venture investor Impact Engine is optimistic about the potential of impact investing to bring about positive change this year. The 2023 COP — or UN Climate Change Conference — attracted more than 100,000 attendees and mobilized over $57 billion in its first four days. That raised optimism in the sector’s potential to address significant global issues effectively and sustainably.
Five must-read impact investing, sustainable finance and ESG stories for Jan. 10
