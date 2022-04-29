Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds

Image source: Chokniti Khongchum / Pixabay

Biotech investors have generally been on the wrong end of the trade in 2022, with poor absolute performance and relative performance that lags the market.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is off 19.2% year-to-date, compared to an 18.7% decline for the Nasdaq Composite and a 10.6% loss for the S&P 500 Index.

In an environment where the megacap technology stocks lead the market in both directions, we think investors who are willing to take the time to do a little research can find opportunities in biotech and life sciences, particularly at the smaller end of the market cap spectrum.

We highlight five today that we're watching for potential rebounds over the next 12 months:

Market cap: $234 million

Recent Equities News coverage: Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins

BioXcel Therapeutics ( BTAI)

Market cap: $372 million

Recent Equities News coverage: BioXcel Therapeutics Inks $260 Million Strategic Financing With Oaktree and Qatar Investment Authority

Editas Medicine ( EDIT)

Market cap: $956 million

Recent Equities News coverage: Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO

Affimed ( AFMD)

Market cap: $567 million

Recent Equities News coverage: Affimed Raises $90 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering

Genfit ( GNFT)

Market cap: $185 million

Recent Equities News coverage: Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC)

