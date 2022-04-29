Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for ReboundsEdward Kim Follow |
Image source: Chokniti Khongchum / Pixabay
Biotech investors have generally been on the wrong end of the trade in 2022, with poor absolute performance and relative performance that lags the market.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is off 19.2% year-to-date, compared to an 18.7% decline for the Nasdaq Composite and a 10.6% loss for the S&P 500 Index.
In an environment where the megacap technology stocks lead the market in both directions, we think investors who are willing to take the time to do a little research can find opportunities in biotech and life sciences, particularly at the smaller end of the market cap spectrum.
We highlight five today that we're watching for potential rebounds over the next 12 months:
Innate Pharma
- Market cap: $234 million
- Recent Equities News coverage: Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins
BioXcel Therapeutics ( BTAI)
- Market cap: $372 million
- Recent Equities News coverage: BioXcel Therapeutics Inks $260 Million Strategic Financing With Oaktree and Qatar Investment Authority
Editas Medicine ( EDIT)
- Market cap: $956 million
- Recent Equities News coverage: Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO
Affimed ( AFMD)
- Market cap: $567 million
- Recent Equities News coverage: Affimed Raises $90 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering
Genfit ( GNFT)
- Market cap: $185 million
- Recent Equities News coverage: Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC)
Which companies are you following, biotech or otherwise? Let us know, and we promise to write about several of the submissions. Please email us at editor@equities.com.
Thank you.
