Five Below (FIVE) falls 4.27% in Active Trading on January 26

Today, Five Below Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock fell $6.94, accounting for a 4.27% decrease. Five Below opened at $167.22 before trading between $167.22 and $153.62 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Five Below’s market cap fall to $8,720,911,585 on 980,611 shares -above their 30-day average of 831,322.

About Five Below Inc

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o?ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience ?lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu? across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

