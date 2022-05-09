Fisker (FSR) Falls in Active Trading for May 9

Fisker Inc - Class A (NYSE:FSR) shares moved 5.49% today on 13,252,364 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 5,859,469 shares traded.

After today’s close at $9.47 the company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Fisker has moved 36.30% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fisker visit the company profile.

About Fisker Inc - Class A

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

To get more information on Fisker Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fisker Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering