Fiserv, (FISV) falls 0.55% to Close at $103.66 on December 15

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares fell 0.55%, or $0.57 per share, to close Wednesday at $103.66. After opening the day at $103.18, shares of Fiserv, fluctuated between $104.41 and $102.31. 4,264,791 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,121,096. Wednesday's activity brought Fiserv,’s market cap to $68,439,641,656.

Fiserv, is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin..

About Fiserv, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc. aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies ®.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

