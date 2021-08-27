Firsthand Value Fund (SVVC) falls 0.70% in Active Trading on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SVVC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.70% decrease. Firsthand Value Fund opened at $5.73 before trading between $5.79 and $5.65 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Firsthand Value Fund’s market cap fall to $39,290,419 on 16,669 shares -above their 30-day average of 13,062.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies.

Visit Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Atlanta Fed President Bostic Says October Would Be 'Reasonable' Time To Begin Tapering Bond Purchases Texas House Republicans Pass New Voting Restrictions Bill After Months of Democrats' Protests Contaminant Found in Moderna Vaccines in Japan Believed To Be Metallic New Orleans Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Ida Looms