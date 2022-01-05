Firsthand Value Fund (SVVC) falls 0.12% for January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SVVC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock fell $0.005, accounting for a 0.12% decrease. Firsthand Value Fund opened at $4.17 before trading between $4.17 and $4.08 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Firsthand Value Fund’s market cap fall to $28,468,321 on 9,206 shares -below their 30-day average of 35,005.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

