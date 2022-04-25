Firstenergy (FE) Drops 2.32% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FE - Market Data & News Trade

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has lost $1.065 (2.32%) and sits at $45.00, as of 12:02:02 est on April 25.

1,312,804 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 2.93% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 2.61% over the last 30 days.

Firstenergy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Firstenergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

