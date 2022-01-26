FirstCash (FCFS) falls 3.68% on Strong Volume January 25

Today, FirstCash Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FCFS) stock fell $2.61, accounting for a 3.68% decrease. FirstCash opened at $70.04 before trading between $71.00 and $68.03 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw FirstCash’s market cap fall to $2,762,007,398 on 231,248 shares -above their 30-day average of 228,375.

About FirstCash Holdings Inc

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

