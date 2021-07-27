First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) falls 1.01% for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYFW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Western Financial Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MYFW) stock fell $0.27, accounting for a 1.01% decrease. First Western opened at $26.61 before trading between $26.97 and $26.51 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw First Western’s market cap fall to $211,942,996 on 6,506 shares -below their 30-day average of 15,234.

About First Western Financial Inc

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

