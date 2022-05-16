First United (FUNC) Rises 2.57% on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUNC - Market Data & News Trade

Today First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) is trading 2.57% up.

The latest price, as of 11:42:02 est, was $19.99. First United has risen $0.5 over the previous day’s close.

10,253 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, First United has a YTD change of 5.34%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers. The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries include OakFirst Loan Center, Inc. and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, both of which are finance companies, and First OREO Trust and FUBT OREO I, LLC, both of which were formed for the purposes of holding, servicing and disposing of the real estate that the Bank acquires through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland.

