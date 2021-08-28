First United (FUNC) falls 0.28% to Close at $17.90 on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUNC - Market Data & News Trade

First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a Oakland, Maryland, company, fell to close at $17.90 Friday after losing $0.05 (0.28%) on volume of 5,362 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $18.44 to a low of $17.87 while First United’s market cap now stands at $118,401,412.

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers. The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries include OakFirst Loan Center, Inc. and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, both of which are finance companies, and First OREO Trust and FUBT OREO I, LLC, both of which were formed for the purposes of holding, servicing and disposing of the real estate that the Bank acquires through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland.

Visit First United Corporation’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on First United Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: First United Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Biden Vows To Complete Evacuation, Avenge Deaths of 13 US Service Members Atlanta Fed President Bostic Says October Would Be 'Reasonable' Time To Begin Tapering Bond Purchases Texas House Republicans Pass New Voting Restrictions Bill After Months of Democrats' Protests Contaminant Found in Moderna Vaccines in Japan Believed To Be Metallic