First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) gains 0.15% for July 16

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: FFA) shares gained 0.15%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $20.66. After opening the day at $20.74, shares of First Enhanced Equityome Fund fluctuated between $20.87 and $20.61. 17,747 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 39,094. Friday's activity brought First Enhanced Equityome Fund’s market cap to $412,845,433.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues an integrated investment strategy in which the Fund invests substantially all of its Managed Assets in a diversified portfolio of commons stocks of U.S. corporations and U.S. dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers in each case that are traded on U.S. securities exchanges. In addition, on an ongoing and consistent basis, the Fund writes (sells) covered call options on a portion of the Fund's Managed Assets. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities, including the value of call options written (sold).

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

