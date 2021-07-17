First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) gains 0.10% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FAM - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE: FAM) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $10.12. After opening the day at $10.10, shares of First-Aberdeen Global Opportunityome Fund fluctuated between $10.13 and $10.09. 48,934 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 63,675. Friday's activity brought First-Aberdeen Global Opportunityome Fund’s market cap to $128,230,884.

First-Aberdeen Global Opportunityome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities other than the principal amount of borrowings, if any.

Visit First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer