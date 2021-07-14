First Trust-Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) gains 0.17% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FEO - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust-Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE: FEO) shares gained 0.17%, or $0.025 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.12. After opening the day at $15.05, shares of First-Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund fluctuated between $15.14 and $15.05. 5,109 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,625. Tuesday's activity brought First-Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund’s market cap to $75,501,005.

First-Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Trust-Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of issuers in emerging market countries. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities other than the principal amount of borrowings, if any.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

