First Specialty Finance & Opportunities Fund (FGB) gains 2.76% in Light Trading on February 25

Today, First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund Inc’s (NYSE: FGB) stock gained $0.107, accounting for a 2.76% increase. First Specialty Finance & Opportunities Fund opened at $3.90 before trading between $3.98 and $3.88 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw First Specialty Finance & Opportunities Fund’s market cap rise to $57,161,604 on 46,712 shares -below their 30-day average of 75,052.

About First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks an attractive total return. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer attractive opportunities for income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund concentrates its investments in securities of companies within industries in the financial sector. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

