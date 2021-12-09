First Solar (FSLR) falls 0.48% to Close at $100.71 on December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSLR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Solar Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock fell $0.49, accounting for a 0.48% decrease. First Solar opened at $100.77 before trading between $102.00 and $99.78 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw First Solar’s market cap fall to $10,708,161,957 on 828,597 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,495,910.

First Solar employs around 6400 people with a head office in Tempe, Arizona.

About First Solar Inc

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

Visit First Solar Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on First Solar Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Solar Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III Online Sales Declined on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for First Time