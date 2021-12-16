First Senior Floting Rateome Fund II (FCT) falls 0.09% on Strong Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCT - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust Senior Floting Rate Income Fund II (NYSE: FCT), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $11.76 Wednesday after losing $0.01 (0.09%) on volume of 111,482 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.82 to a low of $11.69 while First Senior Floting Rateome Fund II’s market cap now stands at $305,252,333.

About First Trust Senior Floting Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans ("Senior Loans"). Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's Managed Assets are generally invested in lower grade debt instruments. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investing in Senior Loans involves credit risk and, during periods of generally declining credit quality, it may be particularly difficult for the Fund to achieve its secondary investment objective.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

