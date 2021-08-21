First Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) falls 0.05% to Close at $9.55 on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FIV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Inc’s (NYSE: FIV) stock fell $0.005, accounting for a 0.05% decrease. First Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund opened at $9.56 before trading between $9.57 and $9.55 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw First Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s market cap fall to $342,191,474 on 53,573 shares -below their 30-day average of 74,051.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the Fund are to seek a high level of current income and to return $9.85 per Common Share of beneficial interest of the Fund (the original net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per Common Share) to the holders of Common Shares on or about February 1, 2022. The Fund, under normal market conditions, pursues its objectives by primarily investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate loans of any maturity. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

