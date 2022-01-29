First Savings (FSFG) falls 2.28% in Active Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSFG - Market Data & News Trade

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: FSFG) shares fell 2.28%, or $0.61 per share, to close Friday at $26.14. After opening the day at $26.50, shares of First Savings fluctuated between $26.52 and $26.11. 7,310 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 6,785. Friday's activity brought First Savings’s market cap to $187,419,252.

First Savings is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana..

About First Savings Financial Group Inc

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.

