First Republic Bank - 5.125% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H 1/40th Int (FRC-H) falls 0.54% to Close at $25.82 on September 22

First Republic Bank - 5.125% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H 1/40th Int (NYSE: FRC-H), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $25.82 Wednesday after losing $0.14 (0.54%) on volume of 7,591 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.00 to a low of $25.82 while First Republic Bank - 5.125% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H 1/40th Int’s market cap now stands at $32,928,062,497.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

