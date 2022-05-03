First Of Long Island (FLIC) Up 2.58% for May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLIC - Market Data & News Trade

First Of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares changed 2.58% today on 82,929 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 58,326 shares traded.

After closing today at $17.92 the company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

First Of Long Island is down 17.56% so far this year.

About First Of Long Island Corp.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

