First Northwest (FNWB) gains 2.60% to Close at $22.50 on February 15

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB), a Port Angeles, Washington, company, gained to close at $22.50 Tuesday after gaining $0.57 (2.60%) on volume of 71,040 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $22.59 to a low of $22.27 while First Northwest’s market cap now stands at $225,586,710.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Its business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying its loan product mix, expanding its deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing its infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of its customers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

