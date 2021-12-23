First Northwest (FFNW) falls 0.61% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FFNW - Market Data & News Trade

First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ: FFNW) shares fell 0.61%, or $0.1 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.28. After opening the day at $16.23, shares of First Northwest fluctuated between $16.36 and $16.10. 1,816 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 13,161. Wednesday's activity brought First Northwest’s market cap to $152,230,422.

First Northwest is headquartered in Renton, Washington..

About First Financial Northwest Inc

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking officesThe Company is a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

