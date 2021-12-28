First National (Strasburg, VA) (FXNC) falls 0.96% on Moderate Volume December 27

First National Corp. (Strasburg, VA) (NASDAQ: FXNC) shares fell 0.96%, or $0.22 per share, to close Monday at $22.75. After opening the day at $22.32, shares of First National (Strasburg, VA) fluctuated between $23.49 and $22.51. 5,019 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 6,007. Monday's activity brought First National (Strasburg, VA)’s market cap to $141,691,004.

First National (Strasburg, VA) is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia..

About First National Corp. (Strasburg, VA)

First Bank is a community bank serving the top of Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, south central Virginia, and Richmond. First Bank first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

