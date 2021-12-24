First Mortgageome Fund (FMY) falls 0.29% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FMY - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: FMY), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $13.56 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.29%) on volume of 425 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.57 to a low of $13.53 while First Mortgageome Fund’s market cap now stands at $57,129,839.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks to preserve capital. The Fund will pursue its objectives by investing primarily in mortgage-backed securities representing part ownership in a pool of either residential or commercial mortgage loans that, in the opinion of the Fund's investment advisor, offer an attractive combination of credit quality, yield and maturity.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

