First Merchants (FRME) Falls 3.36% for March 7

Shares of First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ:FRME) traded 3.36% lower on March 7 to close at $41.66.

365,527 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 219,679 shares.

First Merchants has gained 3.60% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

About First Merchants Corp.

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

