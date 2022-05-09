First (ME) (FNLC) Rises 2.85% for May 9

Shares of First Bancorp Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) traded 2.85% up on May 9 to close at $29.56.

16,404 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 16,046 shares.

First (ME) lost 6.59% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About First Bancorp Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

