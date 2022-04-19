First (ME) (FNLC) Rises 1.24% on April 19

First Bancorp Inc (ME) (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares moved 1.24%, or $0.36 per share, as on 11:19:05 est today. Since opening at $29.06, 2,062 shares of First (ME) have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $29.68 and $28.91.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 5.65%.

First (ME) expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About First Bancorp Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

