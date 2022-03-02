First (ME) (FNLC) gains 2.68% to Close at $30.29 on March 2

First Bancorp Inc (ME) (NASDAQ: FNLC) gained to close at $30.29 Wednesday after gaining $0.79 (2.68%) on volume of 14,378 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.30 to a low of $29.62 while First (ME)’s market cap now stands at $332,780,903.

About First Bancorp Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

