First (ME) (FNLC) falls 0.96% to Close at $30.98 on December 8

Today, First Bancorp Inc (ME) Inc’s (NASDAQ: FNLC) stock fell $0.3, accounting for a 0.96% decrease. First (ME) opened at $31.14 before trading between $31.91 and $30.88 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw First (ME)’s market cap fall to $340,361,584 on 17,225 shares -above their 30-day average of 17,045.

About First Bancorp Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

