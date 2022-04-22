First (ME) (FNLC) Down in Light Trading for April 22

Today, First Bancorp Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) lost $0.42 to finish the day Friday at $29.14.

The company opened at $29.71 and shares fluctuated between $29.86 and $29.14 with 12,102 shares trading hands.

First (ME) is averaging 17,085 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 3.92% YTD.

First (ME) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First (ME) visit the company profile.

About First Bancorp Inc (ME)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

To get more information on First Bancorp Inc (ME) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Bancorp Inc (ME)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq