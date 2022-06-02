First Majestic Silver (AG) Gains 9.54% on June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AG - Market Data & News Trade

Today First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) is trading 9.54% up.

The latest price, as of 11:46:25 est, was $9.02. First Majestic Silver has moved $0.785 so far today.

4,659,097 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, First Majestic Silver has moved YTD 25.83%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About First Majestic Silver Corporation

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 12.5 to 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

