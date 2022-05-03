First Internet (INBK) Gains 6.39% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INBK - Market Data & News Trade

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) shares climbed 6.39%, or $2.11 per share, as on 12:00:42 est today. Since opening at $33.43, 29,190 shares of First Internet have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $35.12 and $32.51.

This year the company has a YTD change of 29.73%.

First Internet is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies.

