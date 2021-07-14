First Internet Bancorp Notes 2016-30.09.26 Fixed/Floating Rate (INBKL) gains 2.04% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INBKL - Market Data & News Trade

First Internet Bancorp Notes 2016-30.09.26 Fixed/Floating Rate (NASDAQ: INBKL) shares gained 2.04%, or $0.509 per share, to close Tuesday at $25.45. After opening the day at $25.45, shares of First Internet Bancorp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 30/09/2026 USD 25 fluctuated between $25.51 and $25.51. 316 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of N/A. Tuesday's activity brought First Internet Bancorp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 30/09/2026 USD 25’s market cap to $.

First Internet Bancorp - FXDFR NT REDEEM 30/09/2026 USD 25 is headquartered in Fishers, IN. helmed by CEO David B. Becker.

About First Internet Bancorp Notes 2016-30.09.26 Fixed/Floating Rate

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer