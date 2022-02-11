First Intermediate Duration Preferred &ome Fund (FPF) falls 2.35% on Strong Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FPF - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $21.64 Friday after losing $0.52 (2.35%) on volume of 223,579 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $22.17 to a low of $21.64 while First Intermediate Duration Preferred &ome Fund’s market cap now stands at $1,314,976,175.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and other income producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities. The Fund seeks to maintain, under normal market conditions, a duration of between three and eight years.

Visit First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles