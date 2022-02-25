First Industrial Realty, (FR) gains 2.76% on Moderate Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: FR) stock gained $1.57, accounting for a 2.76% increase. First Industrial Realty, opened at $57.11 before trading between $58.61 and $56.90 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw First Industrial Realty,’s market cap rise to $7,711,828,568 on 572,485 shares -below their 30-day average of 830,942.

About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

