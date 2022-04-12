First - Indiana (THFF) Climbs 2.91% on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THFF - Market Data & News Trade

First Financial Corp. - Indiana (NASDAQ: THFF) shares climbed 2.91%, or $1.21 per share, as on 12:13:32 est today. Since opening at $42.80, 30,843 shares of First - Indiana exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $43.67 and $42.57.

Already the company has moved YTD 7.06%.

First - Indiana is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First - Indiana visit the company profile.

About First Financial Corp. - Indiana

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services.

