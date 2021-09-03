First Horizon (FHN) falls 1.48% on Strong Volume September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FHN - Market Data & News Trade

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares fell 1.48%, or $0.24 per share, to close Thursday at $15.95. After opening the day at $16.03, shares of First Horizon fluctuated between $16.16 and $15.77. 6,163,454 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,634,220. Thursday's activity brought First Horizon’s market cap to $8,761,865,672.

First Horizon is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee..

First Horizon Corp., with $84 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

