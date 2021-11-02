First Highome Long Short Fund (FSD) falls 0.75% to Close at $15.93 on November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSD - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE: FSD) shares fell 0.75%, or $0.12 per share, to close Monday at $15.93. After opening the day at $15.95, shares of First Highome Long Short Fund fluctuated between $16.00 and $15.86. 175,963 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 75,095. Monday's activity brought First Highome Long Short Fund’s market cap to $533,179,378.

First Highome Long Short Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About First Trust High Income Long Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund's secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase. For purposes of this strategy, "corporate fixed-income securities" include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper and other similar types of corporate debt instruments, including instruments issued by corporations with direct or indirect government ownership, as well as asset-backed securities, preferred shares, senior floating-rate loan participations, commitments and assignments, payment-in-kind securities, zero-coupon bonds, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances and derivative instruments that provide the same or similar economic impact as a physical investment in the above securities. Below-investment grade fixed-income securities are commonly referred to as "high-yield" or "junk" bonds and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to maintain both long and short positions in securities under normal market conditions. The Fund will take long positions in securities that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer the potential for attractive returns and that it considers in the aggregate to have the potential to outperform the Fund's benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index (the "Index"). The Fund will take short positions in securities that the Sub-Advisor believes in the aggregate will underperform the Index. The Fund's long positions, either directly or through derivatives, may total up to 130% of the Fund's Managed Assets. The Fund's short positions, either directly or through derivatives, may total up to 30% of the Fund's Managed Assets. "Managed Assets" means the average daily gross asset value of the Fund (which includes the principal amount of any borrowings), minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on First Trust High Income Long Short Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First Trust High Income Long Short Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

