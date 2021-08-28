First High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) falls 0.19% to Close at $20.68 on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTHY - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) shares fell 0.19%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $20.68. After opening the day at $20.70, shares of First High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund fluctuated between $20.74 and $20.62. 61,397 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 71,096. Friday's activity brought First High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund’s market cap to $759,494,383.

About First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High yield debt securities include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans"). Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "junk" or "high yield" securities and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that the Fund's investment strategies will be successful.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

